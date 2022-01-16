Council demands govt pay for pigs killed over ASF fears

The National Farmers Council is ready to cooperate with related agencies to tackle the ASF crisis, Prapat added.

Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Prapat Pothasuthon said the livestock department will compensate ASF-affected farmers with a 574 million baht budget approved by the Cabinet on January 11.

He said the ministry will focus on farm management to raise pig production levels, especially disease prevention and transportation.

"These measures will help boost pig production for the market," he said.

He said up to 19 million pigs are available for market, 18 million for domestic consumption and 1 million for export.

He added that the Commerce Ministry may import pigs as a short-term solution.

The livestock department is also preparing measures to boost the number of sows to produce more piglets to meet demand, he said.

Meanwhile, department chief Sorawit Thaneeto said it will survey farms and facilities nationwide to evaluate the risk of ASF spreading.

Affected farmers would be compensated for any pigs culled, he added.

Sorawit said the department has launched six urgent measures to restore pork production:

1. Registering 189,152 pig farmers, including 185,025 smallholders, 3,856 medium-scale and 291 large-scale farmers.

2. Restoring pig production for small farmers in line with standards.

3. Cooperating with agencies on increasing the number of new pigs.

4. Asking medium and large-scale pig farmers to distribute pigs for smallholders.

5. Offering farmers financial support from the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives and farmers aid funds.

6. Deploying volunteers to support officials.

