Livestock department not hiding swine fever cases, insists chief

“The department has immediately dealt with swine farms facing the risk of ASF and it is seeking a budget for disease prevention, not compensation payments,” he said.

Sorawit also confirmed that he will not resign and will continue working to improve farmers’ quality of life.

“I have always worked with integrity and have successfully contained the spread of several other diseases such as horse plague and lumpy skin,” he said. “My intention is to solve the issue for swine farmers before I retire in eight years.”