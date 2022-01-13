Thu, January 20, 2022

life

Weekly pork prices edge down in China

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Weekly pork prices edge down in Chi...

Pork prices in China went down last week, official data showed.

From Jan. 4 to 7, the average pork price index in 16 provincial-level regions tracked by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) was 20.22 yuan (3.2 U.S. dollars) per kg, down 6.2 percent week on week.

This figure also represented a year-on-year drop of 56.4 percent.

China released a slew of measures last year to advance sustainable and healthy development in the hog industry, detailing tasks to avoid drastic fluctuations in the market and ensure stable supplies.

In the coming five to 10 years, China will see cyclical market fluctuations effectively alleviated and pork supply security capabilities increased, with an aim to maintain the market's self-sufficiency rate at around 95 percent, according to the guidelines jointly released by government agencies including the MARA.

Related News

Published : January 13, 2022

By : Xinhua

Related News

Chanettee wins National Qualifiers to earn a place among world-class field at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Public Health vice chief shoots down possibility of ‘Deltacron’

Published : Jan 20, 2022

EU endorses Thailand Digital Health Pass on the “Mor Prom” application, available for foreigners residing in Thailand

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Bt3 million On Offer at Season-Opening Thailand Mixed

Published : Jan 19, 2022

Latest News

Marijuana legalisation a step closer to reality

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Gems and jewellery exports ride out the Covid crisis

Published : Jan 20, 2022

New 20-baht polymer banknotes to be issued on March 24

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Despite setbacks, Arkhom sticks to growth, inflation forecasts for 2022

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.