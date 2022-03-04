February headline inflation hits highest level in 13 years

He said the increase in inflation was mainly because the prices of energy and foods and non-alcoholic beverages rose because of their rising cost.

Ronnarong said core inflation in February rose by 1.8 per cent year on year and 0.52 per cent month on month.

“The headline inflation in February was the highest in 13 years — since 2008. Inflation could increase by 4 to 5 per cent if energy prices continued to rise and if the global oil price was over US$100 [3,200 baht] per barrel,” Ronnarong said.

He reasoned that oil prices contributed to 62.26 per cent of the figures for calculating the inflation index.