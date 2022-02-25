Thai central bank to hike inflation forecast above 2%

“As a result, the BOT estimates inflation may rise above 2 per cent,” Sakkapop said.

He added that it could exceed 3 per cent during the first half of 2022 but inflation would remain within that target for the year overall.

January’s inflation rose to 3.2 per cent due to price increases for oil and pork, he added.

The price of oil has since risen further following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and retaliatory measures taken by many countries.

On the economy, the BOT expects Thai GDP to exceed its initial projection of 3.4 per cent in 2022, Sakkapop said.

He added that the bank would wait for March’s economic figures before revising its GDP projection.