Russians drop from 1st to 6th in Thailand’s tourism rankings

However, Russian tourists fell to the sixth in the rankings for the first three days of March after Russia was slapped with sanctions for invading Ukraine on February 24.

Thailand received a total of 203,970 foreign tourists from February 1 to 28, according to ministry statistics.

Of these 137,312 arrived under the Test & Go scheme, 57,775 under the Sandbox, 6,919 under the 7-day quarantine scheme and 1,964 under 10-day quarantine.