Russians drop from 1st to 6th in Thailand’s tourism rankings

A total of 17,599 Russian tourists visited Thailand from February 1 to 28.
However, Russian tourists fell to the sixth in the rankings for the first three days of March after Russia was slapped with sanctions for invading Ukraine on February 24.
Thailand received a total of 203,970 foreign tourists from February 1 to 28, according to ministry statistics.
Of these 137,312 arrived under the Test & Go scheme, 57,775 under the Sandbox, 6,919 under the 7-day quarantine scheme and 1,964 under 10-day quarantine.
The top 10 countries sending tourists to Thailand from February 1 to 28 were:
- Russia (17,599 travellers)
- Germany (13,964)
- France (11,278)
- United Kingdom (11,231)
- Singapore (8,839)
- United States (6,919)
- United Arab Emirates (6,910)
- Australia (6,150)
- Israel (4,660)
- Kazakhstan (4,627)
- 111,793 travellers came from other countries.
The rankings from March 1 to 3 are:
- Germany (1,876 travellers)
- United Kingdom (1,678)
- Singapore (1,450)
- United States (1,180)
- Australia (1,004)
- Russia (886)
- France (867)
- United Arab Emirates (864)
- Israel (772)
- Kazakhstan (734)
- 13,657 travellers came from other countries.
Published : March 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 01, 2022
Published : Feb 28, 2022
Published : Mar 12, 2022
Published : Mar 11, 2022
Published : Mar 11, 2022
Published : Mar 11, 2022