Sat, March 12, 2022

business

Russians drop from 1st to 6th in Thailand’s tourism rankings

Tourists from Russia topped the list of foreign visitors to Thailand in February before Moscow was hit by international sanctions, Tourism and Sports Ministry figures show.

A total of 17,599 Russian tourists visited Thailand from February 1 to 28.

However, Russian tourists fell to the sixth in the rankings for the first three days of March after Russia was slapped with sanctions for invading Ukraine on February 24.

Thailand received a total of 203,970 foreign tourists from February 1 to 28, according to ministry statistics.

Of these 137,312 arrived under the Test & Go scheme, 57,775 under the Sandbox, 6,919 under the 7-day quarantine scheme and 1,964 under 10-day quarantine.

The top 10 countries sending tourists to Thailand from February 1 to 28 were:

- Russia (17,599 travellers)

- Germany (13,964)

- France (11,278)

- United Kingdom (11,231)

- Singapore (8,839)

- United States (6,919)

- United Arab Emirates (6,910)

- Australia (6,150)

- Israel (4,660)

- Kazakhstan (4,627)

- 111,793 travellers came from other countries.

The rankings from March 1 to 3 are:

- Germany (1,876 travellers)

- United Kingdom (1,678)

- Singapore (1,450)

- United States (1,180)

- Australia (1,004)

- Russia (886)

- France (867)

- United Arab Emirates (864)

- Israel (772)

- Kazakhstan (734)

- 13,657 travellers came from other countries.

