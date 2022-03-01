Test & Go scheme with relaxed measures goes into effect

Foreign tourists can register via the website address https://tp.consular.go.th/. It will take about three to seven days for an application to be reviewed.

Then, they must select the Test & Go option.

When the registration page comes up, they must fill key information, including the purpose of visit, place of departure, first port of arrival in Thailand, flight number, date of arrival and expected date of departure.

Then the tourists can click the “register” button.