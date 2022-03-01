Test & Go scheme with relaxed measures goes into effect

The relaxed measures scrap the he need for a second RT-PCR test after arrival, and took effect from Tuesday.
Foreign tourists can register via the website address https://tp.consular.go.th/. It will take about three to seven days for an application to be reviewed.
Then, they must select the Test & Go option.
When the registration page comes up, they must fill key information, including the purpose of visit, place of departure, first port of arrival in Thailand, flight number, date of arrival and expected date of departure.
Then the tourists can click the “register” button.
Following are the new conditions under the Test & Go scheme:
- Tourists can travel from any country or territory.
- Tourists will be exempted from quarantine after testing negative for Covid-19 (RT-PCR) on arrival in Thailand.
- Tourists must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 no fewer than 14 days before departure to Thailand.
- They must book an approved SHA Extra+ or Alternate Quarantine (AQ) hotel for the day of arrival.
- They must obtain a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test result within 72 hours of departure.
- If their RT-PCR result is positive, a recovery certificate or proof of Covid recovery at least 14 days before travel but less than 90 days from the first date of detection is required.
Following documents are required from foreign tourists:
- Passport and Thai visa (if required).
- Certificate of vaccination
- Paid AQ / SHA Extra+ hotel reservation confirmation for the first day. The booking must include the fee for one RT-PCR test, one ATK self-test kit and airport transfer.
- Insurance with minimum coverage of US$20,000 (not required for Thai nationals. Foreign residents in Thailand can use social security or certificate from their employer.
Published : March 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 28, 2022
Published : Mar 09, 2022
Published : Mar 09, 2022
Published : Mar 09, 2022
Published : Mar 09, 2022