'Use of cryptocurrencies as medium of exchange a threat to the baht'

Arkhom said cryptocurrencies cannot be used as a means of payment because Thailand already has its currency system and several countries do not accept cryptocurrencies as a means of payment.

“It concerns the stability of the existing currencies. It may affect Thailand’s and the world’s currencies,” Arkhom said.

The minister said the SEC had earlier monitored the use of cryptocurrencies for money laundering. He said a firm has been closed for transferring cryptocurrencies of its clients out of the country before the SEC detected the practice.