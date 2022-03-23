Mon, April 04, 2022

business

SEC bans the use of digital assets for payments from April 1

The Securities Exchange Commission on Wednesday banned the use of digital assets and cryptocurrency as a means of payment, starting April 1.

The announcement stated that the SEC had consulted the Bank of Thailand and both saw the need to prohibit the use of digital assets as a medium of exchange.

The announcement explained that the use of digital assets as a medium of exchange would affect the stability of the financial system and the country’s economy.

The use could also pose risks to the people and businesses due to the fluctuating prices and risks from being hacked by cyber thieves, the announcement said. It added that the use of digital assets as a means of payment could also be abused for money laundering.

The SEC invoked all related laws on supervising digital assets operators to prohibit them from using digital assets for purposes other than investment, the announcement added.

The statement said the SEC had resolved during its meeting on March 3 to prohibit the use of digital assets as a means of payment and issued the following guidelines, which have been updated following public hearings from January 25 to February 8:

– Digital assets operators of all types must not provide services or carry out any action to support or promote the use of digital assets as a means of payment for goods or services. For example, the providers cannot launch advertisements or set up any system or tool to facilitate the use of digital assets as a means of payment. They cannot open digital wallets to use digital assets as means of payment either.

– In case the operators find clients of wallets or accounts using a digital asset to pay for goods and services, the operators must take action against the clients and must suspend or cancel the services.

The regulation will take effect from April 1 and the current digital assets operators must take action to have their services comply with the regulation within 30 days.

Related News

Published : March 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Authorities draft criteria to ban payment using digital assets

Published : Jan 26, 2022

Latest News

Chadchart still leading race to become Bangkok governor: poll

Published : Apr 04, 2022

Thai novelists get justice for copyright theft in Cambodia

Published : Apr 04, 2022

Somkiat follows history-making Moto2 win with 2nd in Argentina

Published : Apr 04, 2022

Sliding baht set for rollercoaster ride as Fed signals tightening

Published : Apr 04, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.