SEC bans the use of digital assets for payments from April 1

The statement said the SEC had resolved during its meeting on March 3 to prohibit the use of digital assets as a means of payment and issued the following guidelines, which have been updated following public hearings from January 25 to February 8:

– Digital assets operators of all types must not provide services or carry out any action to support or promote the use of digital assets as a means of payment for goods or services. For example, the providers cannot launch advertisements or set up any system or tool to facilitate the use of digital assets as a means of payment. They cannot open digital wallets to use digital assets as means of payment either.

– In case the operators find clients of wallets or accounts using a digital asset to pay for goods and services, the operators must take action against the clients and must suspend or cancel the services.

The regulation will take effect from April 1 and the current digital assets operators must take action to have their services comply with the regulation within 30 days.