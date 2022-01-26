Authorities draft criteria to ban payment using digital assets

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, the Bank of Thailand (BOT), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Finance Ministry (MOF) said they had jointly reviewed the benefits and risks of digital assets and deemed it necessary to regulate their use as a means of payment for goods and services to avert potential impacts on financial stability and the economic system.

“Digital asset business operators have expanded to cover services related to the use of digital assets as a means of payment for goods and services. Some have solicited businesses by offering to facilitate merchants and businesses in accepting digital assets, such as by setting up digital asset settlement systems,” the statement said.

“This may result in wider adoption of digital assets as a means of payment, aside from its use as investment, which could potentially impact financial stability and the overall economic system.

“The use of digital assets in this manner could also pose further risks to consumers and businesses through price volatility, cybertheft, personal data leaks, money laundering, etc,” the statement pointed out.