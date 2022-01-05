It’s open house for investors flush with cryptocurrency especially in Phuket, Pattaya, Hua Hin

“Our customer bought two houses by using cryptocurrency – the first house worth THB12 million and the second costing THB20 million,” he said. “We accept cryptocurrency because they are the future and we cannot stop it,” he argued.

Amornchai Saehuang, chief operating officer of VIP Property Development in Phuket, said investors, especially Chinese, are using their cryptocurrency to buy tangible properties to cope with volatility.

He said a Chinese person recently bought a pool villa worth THB28 million using cryptocurrency.

“Cryptocurrency investors are the new wealthy who are able to purchase products and services at high prices,” he explained. “These investors will be the main factor in any future economy and this needs close monitoring.”

Amornchai added that cryptocurrency investors are paying attention to luxury houses and land in tourism areas such as Phuket, Pattaya and Hua Hin.