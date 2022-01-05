It’s open house for investors flush with cryptocurrency especially in Phuket, Pattaya, Hua Hin

Boon Yongsakul, chairman of Boat Pattana, a hotel operator and property developer in Phuket, said digital assets enabled investors, especially people aged 20-30, to generate enough income to buy up to THB300-million properties.
“Our customer bought two houses by using cryptocurrency – the first house worth THB12 million and the second costing THB20 million,” he said. “We accept cryptocurrency because they are the future and we cannot stop it,” he argued.
Amornchai Saehuang, chief operating officer of VIP Property Development in Phuket, said investors, especially Chinese, are using their cryptocurrency to buy tangible properties to cope with volatility.
He said a Chinese person recently bought a pool villa worth THB28 million using cryptocurrency.
“Cryptocurrency investors are the new wealthy who are able to purchase products and services at high prices,” he explained. “These investors will be the main factor in any future economy and this needs close monitoring.”
Amornchai added that cryptocurrency investors are paying attention to luxury houses and land in tourism areas such as Phuket, Pattaya and Hua Hin.
Thai Chamber of Commerce Housing Business Association president Issara Boonyang said cryptocurrency is an issue that everyone should be aware of as it is an inevitable global trend.
“Cryptocurrencies will play an important role in the real estate market in the future as investors will be able to use their real assets to issue cryptocurrencies instead of debentures or borrowing cash from financial institutions,” Issara said.
“This will become popular as new generations prefer investment that provides good and fast returns rather than deposits because the interest rate is low,” he added.
