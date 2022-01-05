Tue, January 18, 2022

property

It’s open house for investors flush with cryptocurrency especially in Phuket, Pattaya, Hua Hin

  • Home
  • »
  • property
  • »
  • It’s open house for investors flush...

Thailand’s real estate market is now bustling as investors are using cryptocurrency to buy tangible property such as land, luxury homes and cars in a bid to cope with volatility.

Boon Yongsakul, chairman of Boat Pattana, a hotel operator and property developer in Phuket, said digital assets enabled investors, especially people aged 20-30, to generate enough income to buy up to THB300-million properties.

“Our customer bought two houses by using cryptocurrency – the first house worth THB12 million and the second costing THB20 million,” he said. “We accept cryptocurrency because they are the future and we cannot stop it,” he argued.

Amornchai Saehuang, chief operating officer of VIP Property Development in Phuket, said investors, especially Chinese, are using their cryptocurrency to buy tangible properties to cope with volatility.

He said a Chinese person recently bought a pool villa worth THB28 million using cryptocurrency.

“Cryptocurrency investors are the new wealthy who are able to purchase products and services at high prices,” he explained. “These investors will be the main factor in any future economy and this needs close monitoring.”

Amornchai added that cryptocurrency investors are paying attention to luxury houses and land in tourism areas such as Phuket, Pattaya and Hua Hin.

Thai Chamber of Commerce Housing Business Association president Issara Boonyang said cryptocurrency is an issue that everyone should be aware of as it is an inevitable global trend.

“Cryptocurrencies will play an important role in the real estate market in the future as investors will be able to use their real assets to issue cryptocurrencies instead of debentures or borrowing cash from financial institutions,” Issara said.

“This will become popular as new generations prefer investment that provides good and fast returns rather than deposits because the interest rate is low,” he added.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : January 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Condominium Market in Cha-am Hua-Hin Khao-Tao Area, as of H2 2021

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Chinese nationals biggest property buyers in Thailand

Published : Dec 31, 2021

Fun fact behinds BITEC’s building design

Published : Nov 29, 2021

New MRT Purple Line extension a boon to real-estate, say Krungthai Bank analysts

Published : Oct 16, 2021

Latest News

How Asean can return to inclusive growth and prosperity post-pandemic

Published : Jan 18, 2022

No Chinese New Year celebrations in Chinatown

Published : Jan 18, 2022

Residency visa to lure ‘high-potential’ foreigners gets Cabinet nod

Published : Jan 18, 2022

Export of Thai plant-based protein gaining in strength

Published : Jan 18, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.