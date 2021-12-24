SEC spurns crypto industry again, denying two spot-bitcoin ETFs

The deadline for a decision on the two fund proposals was Jan. 7, according to Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, who likens the early edict as a "Scrooge-jection."

The decision comes about a month after after the agency rejected a VanEck application for a spot Bitcoin ETF.

"The fact that the SEC is disapproving faster than they needed to -- we were optimistic about futures, but we're not confident in a 2022 approval," Balchunas said.

Launching the first spot-bitcoin ETF remains the holy grail for investment fund providers, who see such products as an entry way into crypto for millions of individual investors. The first Bitcoin futures ETF, ProShares Bitcoin Strategy attracted about $1 billion in investor inflows shortly after its launch.