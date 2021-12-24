Mon, January 10, 2022

business

SEC spurns crypto industry again, denying two spot-bitcoin ETFs

Regulators rejected a pair of proposals to offer physically-backed bitcoin exchange-traded funds, handing crypto enthusiasts a proverbial bag of coal ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday that the proposals from Valkyrie Investments and Kryptoin failed to meet requirements to prevent fraudulent and manipulative practices that are needed to protect investors. It allowed futures-backed bitcoin ETFs to be offered in October. The earlier-than-expected decision from the SEC could suggest a 2022 approval for a pure bitcoin fund may not be in the cards either.

The deadline for a decision on the two fund proposals was Jan. 7, according to Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, who likens the early edict as a "Scrooge-jection."

The decision comes about a month after after the agency rejected a VanEck application for a spot Bitcoin ETF.

"The fact that the SEC is disapproving faster than they needed to -- we were optimistic about futures, but we're not confident in a 2022 approval," Balchunas said.

Launching the first spot-bitcoin ETF remains the holy grail for investment fund providers, who see such products as an entry way into crypto for millions of individual investors. The first Bitcoin futures ETF, ProShares Bitcoin Strategy attracted about $1 billion in investor inflows shortly after its launch.

The SEC's decisions on First Trust/Skybridge's proposed spot-Bitcoin ETF is expected on Jan. 22, to be followed by a decision on Fidelity's on Jan. 27. The likelihood of those getting approved seems small, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart, who joked in a meme depicting the SEC as the Grim Reaper, knocking at First Trust and Skybridge's door.

The number of crypto-tracking investment vehicles worldwide more than doubled to 80 from just 35 at the end of 2020, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data. Assets soared to $63 billion, compared to $24 billion at the start of the year.

Related News

Published : December 23, 2021

By : Bloomberg

Related News

Baht strengthens as foreign investors shrug off Omicron concerns

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Fed interest rate hike signal, rising Covid-19 cases expected to pressure SET 

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Thai crypto traders want details on taxes

Published : Jan 09, 2022

CP Foods receives two awards from the Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2021

Published : Jan 07, 2022

Latest News

[Market Eye] Samsung-Hyundai auto chip alliance? Its more complicated than you think

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Life of legendary Vietnamese spy set for screen

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Another year of restricted travel for China

Published : Jan 10, 2022

PM stands up for Myanmar trip

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.