Seaside land prices in Hua Hin soar amid high demand for condos

The high land prices had prompted more property developers to develop condominiums in the middle of the town, away from the seaside and the hillsides, Phattarachai said.

He said hillside land prices were about 60,000 baht per square metre and condo buyers were more interested in condos developed there because the unit prices were not too high.

During the past 10 years, 71 condominium projects had been built in Hua Hin, Cha-am in Phetchaburi and Pran Buri in Prachuap Khiri Khan with 29,152 units and total value of 123.7 million baht.