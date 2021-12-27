Folk band Siang Isan goes crypto

Established in 1975 by look thung and mor lam artist Noknoi Uraiporn, the band has many hits including "Nok Jaa", "Loei Wela Kid Hid", "Mon Phleng Sieng Isan" and "Phab Tay Winyan Rak" under its belt.
In a Facebook post on Friday, the band said it was accepting Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), USDT and Binance USD (BUSD) for concert tickets sold via the bep20 network.
The post went viral with most netizens praising the band for keeping up with the times.
Published : December 27, 2021
By : THE NATION
