Bitcoin Co’s cryptocurrency, digital token trading business licences nixed

Signed by Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith on October 8, the notice said Bitcoin Co’s move to reduce registered paid-up capital to THB3.12 million on February 17, 2020, lay off employees and stop business operations since April 3, 2020, were against SEC regulations.
However, if Bitcoin Co does not agree with the order, the company can file a lawsuit with the Administrative Court within 90 days after acknowledging the order.
Published : December 01, 2021
By : THE NATION
