Indias PM urges democratic nations to work together on crypto-currency

It was essential for democracies to create standards and norms for data governance and for cross-border flow that protect and secure data. Data governance should also recognise national rights and, at the same time, promote trade, investment and larger public good, he said in his keynote address at the ”Sydney Dialogue”.

Modi noted recognition for India’s central role in the Indo Pacific region and in the emerging digital world. Noting the benefits of the digital age, he said that the world also faced new risks and new forms of conflicts across diverse threats from sea-bed to cyber to space. “The biggest strength of democracy is openness. At the same time, we should not allow a few vested interests to misuse this openness”, the Prime Minister said.

He said that as a democracy and a digital leader, India was ready to work with partners for shared prosperity and security. “India’s digital revolution is rooted in our democracy, our demography, and the scale of our economy. It is powered by the enterprise and innovation of our youth. We are turning the challenges of the past into an opportunity to take a leap into the future”