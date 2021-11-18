A group of crypto investors is trying to buy an original copy of the U.S. Constitution

Sotheby's, which is auctioning the document on Thursday, has valued it between $15 million and $20 million, though it could go for more. The artifact is one of 13 copies of the founding document that survived from a series of about 500 printed for Constitutional Convention delegates to consider in Philadelphia in 1787, according to the auction house.

The crypto investors say they want to put the document, the last privately owned copy, on public display and are seeking a partner who can do so.

"The eventual home must have the expertise to properly house, store, and maintain the artifact," the group writes on its website. "Additionally, the community has expressed strong preferences for institutions that are free to the public and willing to cover the costs associated with housing the document."