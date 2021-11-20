Ken Griffin, hedge fund billionaire, outbids crypto enthusiasts to buy copy of U.S. Constitution for $43 million

The auction drew wide attention thanks to the online campaign by crypto enthusiasts to crowdfund a bid for the document. More than 17,000 people joined the effort, according to Sotheby's, raising more than $40 million worth of the digital token Ethereum in a matter of days for an artifact that the auction house had valued at between $15 million and $20 million.

"The U.S. Constitution is a sacred document that enshrines the rights of every American and all those who aspire to be," Griffin said in a statement released by Sotheby's. "That is why I intend to ensure that this copy of our Constitution will be available for all Americans and visitors to view and appreciate in our museums and other public spaces."

The artifact is one of 13 copies of the founding document that survived from a series of about 500 printed for Constitutional Convention delegates to consider in Philadelphia in 1787. Its sale to Griffin set a world auction record for a document, Sotheby's said.

Bidders for Griffin and the crypto collective squared off in an eight-minute battle on Thursday night. The contest made for riveting viewing through an online stream of the event, though it wasn't clear which representative in the room at Sotheby's was bidding on behalf of the investors - or whom they were bidding against.