Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Digital asset firms hit with huge fines for insecure transactions, deposits

Three digital asset companies – Satang, Bitazza and Bitkup – have been penalised heavily for not depositing their clients’ assets with a qualified depository service provider between January and July this year.

Bitkup, meanwhile, has also been hit with seven additional charges for not providing investors with a secure system, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Friday.

The SEC board decided to hit the three firms with fines totalling more than 12 million baht.

Satang and Bitazza have been fined 4.66 million baht and 3.56 million baht respectively for failing to meet SEC’s criteria on depositing clients’ digital assets.

Bitkup, meanwhile, has been fined 3.97 million baht over deposits and for running an insecure system.

Action was taken against the companies in response to complaints filed by customers.

Related news:

Related News

Published : December 24, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.