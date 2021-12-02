‘XSpring’ reaffirms its Digital Asset Leadership through “Siam Piwat” partnership to revolutionize the retail & digital asset industry

XSpring Capital Public Co., Ltd. (XPG), Thailand’s leading integrated financial service provider, revealed its subsidiary, XSpring Digital Co Ltd, has officially been granted 4 additional licenses (currently awaiting approval from the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission to commence operations), readying itself to become the one-stop service provider for digital finance and investment with the most comprehensive licensed platforms in Thailand.

XSpring has also announced a strategic partnership with Siam Piwat Co., Ltd, the owner and operator of leading retail destinations Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, and a joint-venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok. This landmark collaboration will revolutionize the Thai retail and digital asset industries, creating a new phenomenon in the business ecosystem and will offer a fully integrated digital experience starting from the first quarter of 2022.

Rathian Srimongkol, Chairman of XSpring Capital Public Co., Ltd. (XPG), said “XPG is an integrated financial service provider which has a goal to transform the traditional financial world into a more innovative future, by leveraging its expertise with digital technology and integration with the financial industry of today to create the digital financial world of the future, to enable everyone easier access to the world of finance and investment.