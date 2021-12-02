‘XSpring’ reaffirms its Digital Asset Leadership through “Siam Piwat” partnership to revolutionize the retail & digital asset industry

XSpring Capital Public Co., Ltd. (XPG), Thailand’s leading integrated financial service provider, revealed its subsidiary, XSpring Digital Co Ltd, has officially been granted 4 additional licenses (currently awaiting approval from the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission to commence operations), readying itself to become the one-stop service provider for digital finance and investment with the most comprehensive licensed platforms in Thailand.
XSpring has also announced a strategic partnership with Siam Piwat Co., Ltd, the owner and operator of leading retail destinations Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, and a joint-venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok. This landmark collaboration will revolutionize the Thai retail and digital asset industries, creating a new phenomenon in the business ecosystem and will offer a fully integrated digital experience starting from the first quarter of 2022.
Rathian Srimongkol, Chairman of XSpring Capital Public Co., Ltd. (XPG), said “XPG is an integrated financial service provider which has a goal to transform the traditional financial world into a more innovative future, by leveraging its expertise with digital technology and integration with the financial industry of today to create the digital financial world of the future, to enable everyone easier access to the world of finance and investment.
This year marks a momentous year of changes and exponential growth for XSpring, especially now that it has been entrusted by the Siam Piwat Group to become its digital asset advisor, to integrate the digital assets for the Group’s four shopping centers. This is considered a phenomenal collaboration in providing a new online shopping experience and a new investment scheme to deliver worthy privileges to customers via a seamless connection with 20 partners in a joint and integrated format that goes beyond digital assets. XSpring also has experience and service coverage that engulfs other financial products including equity, debentures and funds that enable it to create a digital ecosystem connecting online and offline worlds for a sustainable, long-term future.
Because of XSpring’s superlative strengths, we are readied to support our partners in every aspect to deliver unbounded and limitless experiences to customers as the one-stop, digital finance and investment service provider which has obtained additional licenses from the Finance Minister to conduct digital asset business; from the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to operate as an ICO Portal, and from the Finance Minister to perform as a cryptocurrency broker, digital token broker, cryptocurrency dealer, and digital token dealer (now awaiting for SEC’s approval to commence these businesses), enabling a one-stop integrated digital finance and investment services to investors in order to obtain both cryptocurrency and digital token transactions, in both primary and secondary marketplacesconnecting both Thai and overseas exchanges in response to the growth of digital finance globally andproviding a seamless, end-to-end service all “under the one roof”.
This collaboration pact, expected to begin by the first quarter of 2022, will also help Siam Piwat and its alliances to expand their customer bases to cover investors and other high purchasing-power consumer groups.”
Chadatip Chutrakul, Chief Executive Officer of Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., the owner and operator of prestigious world-renowned retail developments, such as Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, and a joint venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets, said: “Siam Piwat, under the new chapter as the leading creator in the retail business, or ‘the Visionary Icon’, that advocates in offering unprecedented, unique and first-ever experiences in both shopping centers and the digital world, is very pleased to synergize with a leading strategic partner like XSpring to conduct a feasibility study on digital assets that will fulfill and support Siam Piwat Group’s ecosystem to gain the highest strength and perfection, offering integrated digital experiences to our customers and business partners, and readying us to connect with global platforms to strengthen our customer base toward the “global citizens” segment. This phenomenal partnership is the first of its kind in Thailand.”
This collaboration between two leading partners, “XSpring” and “Siam Piwat”, will help elevate Thailand’s digital asset industry, connecting global investment marketplaces, while completely transforming the digital economy ecosystem for the 21st century.
Published : December 02, 2021
