Soft power a key part of national strategy as influencers fly the Thai flag

The Culture Ministry is focusing on promoting the cultural creative industry in five aspects — foods, films, fashion, Muay Thai and festivals.

The first influencer who created soft power among people was Thai K-pop star Lalisa "Lisa" Manoban after her own music video "Lalisa" was launched in September last year.

In the music video, BlackPink’s only Thai member used various Thai elements, such as Thai dress and a background that looks similar to Phanom Rung Stone Castle.

Meanwhile, Lisa's remark, stating that she missed the meatballs in her hometown in Buriram province, caused sales of meatball retailers in the province to increase sharply.

Lisa's move to return home to celebrate her 25th birthday in March this year also caused her fans to flock to restaurants where she went, such as barbeque pork restaurants in Bangkok's Chokchai 4 Road and Brasserie 9, a French restaurant in Sathon district.