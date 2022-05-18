Electrical-electronic device sector provides highest salary: JobsDB

Its survey, which included the years 2020 and 2021, aims to boost opportunities for job seekers amid digital disruption and political instability.

JobsDB managing director Duangporn Promon said many government and private businesses have adapted to cope with the Covid-19 crisis, such as applying technologies and improving operations to cope with changes in consumer behaviour.

This has led to an expansion of the computer and IT industry and an increasing demand for employees in the sector, she pointed out.

“In 2021, computer and IT industry firms announced they would recruit more than 12,200 workers,” she said.

She added that there is a possibility new graduates would get salaries of THB30,000 depending on their potential.

Duangporn said demand for employees in the tourism industry has also increased in response to a recovery in tourism.

“However, employers in the tourism industry have not increased salaries as high as the IT industry has,” she said.

Duangporn added that the report also indicated that organisation size is not an important factor in determining salaries as some industries that need skilled employees offer salaries higher than large organisations.

The insurance industry had the highest salary increase percentage of 33.3 per cent, followed by hotels and restaurants at 18.2 per cent, she said.