Tue, June 21, 2022

Most Thai businesses not ready for metaverse: survey

Thai executives are less confident than their global counterparts that the metaverse will be a breakthrough or transformational, though they widely accept that the new world of technology will have a positive impact on their companies, Accenture’s Technology Vision 2022 study showed.

Accenture, a global professional services company with capabilities in digital, cloud and security, surveyed more than 4,600 business and technology leaders across 23 industries in 35 countries including Thailand.

At this early stage, 71 per cent of global executives believe the metaverse will have a positive impact on their organisations, while 42 per cent feel it will be a breakthrough or transformational.

Based on the data collected, 72 per cent of Thai executives also agree the metaverse will have a positive impact on their companies, but only 26 per cent feel it will be a breakthrough or transformational.

Accenture Thailand country managing director Patama Chantaruck said the report pointed out the metaverse has a continuum of prevailing challenges and therefore highlights why organisations must act today or find themselves operating in worlds designed by, and for, someone else.

She said it was notable that the survey showed Thai executives’ views of the increasingly popular metaverse mostly align with their global counterparts.

However, a slight difference is that many Thai businesses may not yet be embracing new technologies due to concerns about data security.
It means that local businesses need to find qualified partners to help them smoothly adapt metaverse technology.

“The next generation of the internet is unfolding and will drive a new wave of digital transformation far greater than what we’ve seen to date, transforming the way we all live and work,” Pattama pointed out.

The Technology Vision report also identifies four key trends that companies will need to address:

• WebMe – putting the “me” in metaverse: The metaverse and Web3 are poised to reshape the internet. Some 95 per cent of executives believe that future digital platforms need to offer unified experiences, enabling interoperability of customers’ data across different platforms and spaces.

• Programmable world – our planet, personalised: As emerging technologies such as 5G, ambient computing, augmented reality and smart materials advance, digital environments will be increasingly woven into the fabric of the physical world. Tellingly, 92 per cent of executives agree that leading organisations will push the boundaries of the virtual world to make it more real, increasing the need for persistence and seamless navigation between the digital and physical worlds.

• The unreal – making synthetic authentic: Businesses and environments are increasingly supported by artificial intelligence-generated data that convincingly reflects the physical world. Already, 96 per cent of executives report that their companies are committed to authenticating the origin of their data and genuine use of AI.

• Computing the impossible – new machines, new possibilities: The emergence of a new class of machines is empowering companies across industries to stretch the boundaries of what computers can solve. Tools such as quantum computing and biology-inspired computing are allowing businesses to solve problems that may be too expensive, inefficient, or flat-out impossible for traditional computing. Some 94 per cent of executives agree that long-term success will depend on leveraging next-generation computing to solve seemingly intractable challenges.

Accenture has for 22 years taken a systematic look across the enterprise landscape to identify evolving technology trends with the highest possibilities to disrupt businesses and industries.

