Most Thai businesses not ready for metaverse: survey

At this early stage, 71 per cent of global executives believe the metaverse will have a positive impact on their organisations, while 42 per cent feel it will be a breakthrough or transformational.

Based on the data collected, 72 per cent of Thai executives also agree the metaverse will have a positive impact on their companies, but only 26 per cent feel it will be a breakthrough or transformational.

Accenture Thailand country managing director Patama Chantaruck said the report pointed out the metaverse has a continuum of prevailing challenges and therefore highlights why organisations must act today or find themselves operating in worlds designed by, and for, someone else.

She said it was notable that the survey showed Thai executives’ views of the increasingly popular metaverse mostly align with their global counterparts.

However, a slight difference is that many Thai businesses may not yet be embracing new technologies due to concerns about data security.

It means that local businesses need to find qualified partners to help them smoothly adapt metaverse technology.

“The next generation of the internet is unfolding and will drive a new wave of digital transformation far greater than what we’ve seen to date, transforming the way we all live and work,” Pattama pointed out.