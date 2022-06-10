Fri, June 24, 2022

business

Bitkub, Finstable and Prince of Songkla University sign MOU to strengthen blockchain industry in educational institutions

Bangkok, June 8, 2022 - Bitkub Blockchain Technology (Bitkub Chain service provider and Blockchain Total Solution), Finstable (the developer of CeDeFi platform) and Prince of Songkla University, Phuket Campus, together sign MOU at Block on the Beach event Phuket on June 2, 2022 to strengthen the blockchain industry and provide financial knowledge to Thai educational institutions.

At this MOU signing, there are 3 purpose related to the cooperation between educational institutions and private sectors, which are
1.    Thrive personnel by using blockchain technology to support the development of software
2.    Standardized blockchain technology by organizing Blockchain Consortium training course
3.    Enhancing blockchain technology research by using real experience from software industry

There are several sectors on this MOU signing including
1) Educational Institutions
1.1. College of computing, Prince of Songkla University, Phuket Campus 

2) Private Sector
2.1. Finstable Co., Ltd.
2.2. Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd.
2.3. Smart Contract (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
2.4. Artisan Digital Asia Co., Ltd., AD.1 Labs
2.5. Valix Consulting Co., Ltd.
2.6. Inspec Co., Ltd.
2.7. Loremboard Co., Ltd.
2.8. ABX Co., Ltd.
2.9. Yes X Technology Co., Ltd.

Published : June 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

