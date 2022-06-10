Bitkub, Finstable and Prince of Songkla University sign MOU to strengthen blockchain industry in educational institutions

At this MOU signing, there are 3 purpose related to the cooperation between educational institutions and private sectors, which are

1. Thrive personnel by using blockchain technology to support the development of software

2. Standardized blockchain technology by organizing Blockchain Consortium training course

3. Enhancing blockchain technology research by using real experience from software industry

There are several sectors on this MOU signing including

1) Educational Institutions

1.1. College of computing, Prince of Songkla University, Phuket Campus

2) Private Sector

2.1. Finstable Co., Ltd.

2.2. Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd.

2.3. Smart Contract (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

2.4. Artisan Digital Asia Co., Ltd., AD.1 Labs

2.5. Valix Consulting Co., Ltd.

2.6. Inspec Co., Ltd.

2.7. Loremboard Co., Ltd.

2.8. ABX Co., Ltd.

2.9. Yes X Technology Co., Ltd.

