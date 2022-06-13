Fri, June 24, 2022

business

Bitkub Blockchain Technology Move forward to emphasize on blockchain technology

Bitkub Blockchain Technology, Bitkub Chain developer and blockchain leading company by Mr. Passakorn Pannok discusses and emphasizes blockchain technology and digital innovation for both private and public sectors at Block on the Beach, Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket (1-3 June 2022).

At this event, there were several blockchain specialists and special guests speakers to discuss blockchain technology 

At this event, Mr. Passakorn Pannok, CEO of Bitkub Blockchain Technology discussed Bitkub Chain’s ecosystem by starting with Bitkub Chain’s vision and mission which is to democratize opportunities for everyone to have real ownership without consent from any single entity.

Moreover, Bitkub Chain has already completely supported several technical tools to enhance the efficiency of the blockchain network under the blockchain network protocol called “Proof-of-Staked-Authority (PoSA)” by supporting from 21 node validators after radical changes called “Erawan Hardfork”.

Mr. Passakorn also discussed about Bitkub NEXT, a digital asset wallet together with Bitkub NFT, the primary non-fungible token (NFT) platform in Thailand. 

In addition, Bitkub Blockchain Technology along with Finstable and Prince of Songkla University together signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at Block on the Beach to strengthen the blockchain industry and provide financial knowledge to Thai educational institutions.

Bitkub Blockchain Technology Move forward to emphasize on blockchain technology

 

At this event, there were also several blockchain specialists and special guests speakers to discuss about blockchain technology including

1.    Prof. Tongthong Chandransu Committee at the Office of the Council of State and Lead Legal Advisor, Finstable Co., Ltd.

2.    Ph.D. Phaded Jinda, CEO of Finstable

3.    Ratanon Palanon, Strategic Planning Manager of Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd.

4.    Samret Wajanasathian, CTO of Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd.

5.    Watcharaporn Donsang, Founder of Dig Dig Co., Ltd.

6.    Sakolkorn Sakavee, Co-founder & Chairman of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

7.    Suppakrit Boonsat, Founder of Bitcast

8.    Pichaya Srifar, CTO of GetLinks (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

9.    PhD. Thuntee Sukchotrat, Director of Digital Technology Center of Thai Sang Thai Party

10.    Chatchavan Suriyayanyong, CEO of ABX Ventures Co.,Ltd.

11.    Opas Cherdpunt, CEO of M Vision Public Co.,Ltd.

12.    Dr. Tanwa Arporntip, Blockchain Researcher of SCB10X

And other special guests

Bitkub Blockchain Technology Move forward to emphasize on blockchain technology

Follow for more news and updates on Bitkub Chain 


Website : https://www.bitkubchain.com/ 

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/bitkubchainofficial

 
Twitter : https://twitter.com/bitkubchain 

Discord : https://discord.gg/WkJ6j279

Telegram : https://t.me/+jiM6dAP5cxUzZTM1

and Finstable

Website : https://finstable.co.th

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Finstable/

#KUBGlobal #BitkubChain #BitkubBlockchainTechnology #Finstable #BlockontheBeach
 

Thailand wants Egypt to speed up movement on trade panel MoU

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Beauty, medical services, e-commerce will be money-spinners in 2nd half: UTCC

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Thai rice exports lose ground, prices tumble as India, VN go in for price undercut

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Bangkok governor to speak at seminar on 'Redefining the future ESG in Thailand'

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Nong Nooch, Cuban National Botanical Garden team up on conservation, scientific research

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Published : June 13, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Channettee Shares Clubhouse Lead with Samaporn in Rain-Delayed Thai WPGA Event

Published : Jun 24, 2022

Rice packers assure no price hike despite higher production cost

Published : Jun 23, 2022

New Philippines tax chief intends to collect Marcos estate tax

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Pre-dawn parade of five planets over Thailand on Friday, Saturday

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.