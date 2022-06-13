Bitkub Blockchain Technology Move forward to emphasize on blockchain technology

At this event, there were several blockchain specialists and special guests speakers to discuss blockchain technology

At this event, Mr. Passakorn Pannok, CEO of Bitkub Blockchain Technology discussed Bitkub Chain’s ecosystem by starting with Bitkub Chain’s vision and mission which is to democratize opportunities for everyone to have real ownership without consent from any single entity.

Moreover, Bitkub Chain has already completely supported several technical tools to enhance the efficiency of the blockchain network under the blockchain network protocol called “Proof-of-Staked-Authority (PoSA)” by supporting from 21 node validators after radical changes called “Erawan Hardfork”.

Mr. Passakorn also discussed about Bitkub NEXT, a digital asset wallet together with Bitkub NFT, the primary non-fungible token (NFT) platform in Thailand.

In addition, Bitkub Blockchain Technology along with Finstable and Prince of Songkla University together signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at Block on the Beach to strengthen the blockchain industry and provide financial knowledge to Thai educational institutions.