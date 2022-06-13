Bitkub Blockchain Technology Move forward to emphasize on blockchain technology

At this event, there were several blockchain specialists and special guests speakers to discuss blockchain technology
At this event, Mr. Passakorn Pannok, CEO of Bitkub Blockchain Technology discussed Bitkub Chain’s ecosystem by starting with Bitkub Chain’s vision and mission which is to democratize opportunities for everyone to have real ownership without consent from any single entity.
Moreover, Bitkub Chain has already completely supported several technical tools to enhance the efficiency of the blockchain network under the blockchain network protocol called “Proof-of-Staked-Authority (PoSA)” by supporting from 21 node validators after radical changes called “Erawan Hardfork”.
Mr. Passakorn also discussed about Bitkub NEXT, a digital asset wallet together with Bitkub NFT, the primary non-fungible token (NFT) platform in Thailand.
In addition, Bitkub Blockchain Technology along with Finstable and Prince of Songkla University together signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at Block on the Beach to strengthen the blockchain industry and provide financial knowledge to Thai educational institutions.
1. Prof. Tongthong Chandransu Committee at the Office of the Council of State and Lead Legal Advisor, Finstable Co., Ltd.
2. Ph.D. Phaded Jinda, CEO of Finstable
3. Ratanon Palanon, Strategic Planning Manager of Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd.
4. Samret Wajanasathian, CTO of Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd.
5. Watcharaporn Donsang, Founder of Dig Dig Co., Ltd.
6. Sakolkorn Sakavee, Co-founder & Chairman of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd.
7. Suppakrit Boonsat, Founder of Bitcast
8. Pichaya Srifar, CTO of GetLinks (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
9. PhD. Thuntee Sukchotrat, Director of Digital Technology Center of Thai Sang Thai Party
10. Chatchavan Suriyayanyong, CEO of ABX Ventures Co.,Ltd.
11. Opas Cherdpunt, CEO of M Vision Public Co.,Ltd.
12. Dr. Tanwa Arporntip, Blockchain Researcher of SCB10X
And other special guests
