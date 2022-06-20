TAT expects ‘workation’ scheme for civil servants to be a huge hit

Thapanee, who oversees domestic tourism marketing, said TAT is drafting details for the National Tourism Policy Committee to endorse before the minister proposes the project to the Cabinet.

Phiphat revealed the plan on Sunday, saying it would be similar to the “Work from Anywhere” campaign that the government encouraged private firms to adopt to promote local tourism.

He said the Rath Tour Tua Thai (Government Officials Travel around Thailand) will encourage state officials to go on a two-day “workation” to other provinces. The scheme will run from July to December this year.