Bangkok governor to speak at seminar on 'Redefining the future ESG in Thailand'

The Nation and Asia News Network (ANN) will host a virtual seminar on the management of companies in the next decade, with a focus on the "Environmental, Social, and Governmental" (ESG) concept for achieving sustainable growth.

The United Nations established the Sustainable Development Goals in 2015, which provide a 15-year timeline to improve the well-being of people around the world while simultaneously caring for society and the environment to achieve sustainable growth. Since then, corporate management has shifted its emphasis to environmental concerns.

An ever-increasing emphasis is being placed on "environmental priority" in the realm of business administration.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the world economy and a number of industries are starting to get back on their feet. ESG is a concept that is spreading as a business model, focusing on the long-term success of a company.

Corporates are adopting ESG in order to conform to international business practices and to follow ecologically friendly standards that governments all around the world have implemented.