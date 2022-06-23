Bangkok governor to speak at seminar on 'Redefining the future ESG in Thailand'

The Nation and Asia News Network (ANN) will host a virtual seminar on the management of companies in the next decade, with a focus on the "Environmental, Social, and Governmental" (ESG) concept for achieving sustainable growth.
The United Nations established the Sustainable Development Goals in 2015, which provide a 15-year timeline to improve the well-being of people around the world while simultaneously caring for society and the environment to achieve sustainable growth. Since then, corporate management has shifted its emphasis to environmental concerns.
An ever-increasing emphasis is being placed on "environmental priority" in the realm of business administration.
After the Covid-19 pandemic, the world economy and a number of industries are starting to get back on their feet. ESG is a concept that is spreading as a business model, focusing on the long-term success of a company.
Corporates are adopting ESG in order to conform to international business practices and to follow ecologically friendly standards that governments all around the world have implemented.
To celebrate its 51st year in business and promote discussion on sustainable approaches to national development, The Nation will co-host a virtual forum on “Redefining the Future ESG in Thailand” on July 7, 2022, from 1-4 pm with ANN, Asia’s leading media network.
The seminar is also honoured to have Chatchart Sitthiphan, the governor of Bangkok, express his vision on “The New Chapter of BMA: Make the Capital City better by using the ‘ESG’ strategy” alongside other guests in the session who will speak on: "SDGs and ESG matter for sustainable businesses"; "Net Zero in Action: Reduce your environmental footprint"; "New approaches for a greener future: innovative technologies and strategies"; and "Sustainable ESG investment in the green economy".
Register now: https://nregister.nationgroup.com/NTESG
The virtual forum will be in English but simultaneous Thai translation is available via Zoom.
Published : June 23, 2022
Published : Jul 04, 2022
Published : Jul 04, 2022
Published : Jul 03, 2022
Published : Jul 03, 2022