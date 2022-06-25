Meet the metaverse: Women’s summit deep dives into internet 4.0 era

Patama Chantaruck, country managing director of management consultancy Accenture Thailand, said the pace of change has accelerated over the past three decades – from the internet of data era in 1990s to the internet of people in the 2000s, internet of things in the 2010s and internet of place and ownership in the 2020s.

She said the latest change is powered by blockchain, which is driving the metaverse, NFTs, cryptocurrency and e-sports with its transparency, immutable transactions, security and smart contracts.

"Lots of people want to spend not just cash but also cryptocurrency," she pointed out. She also noted that more men were investing in crypto than women.

The metaverse, meanwhile, was being popularised by leading business figures and celebrities such as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and boxing great Mike Tyson.

Even car manufacturers are getting in on the act.

"For example, famous German automaker BMW is allowing customers to see production from beginning to end by working at the [metaverse] factory then bringing in e-sport to ensure they are in touch with potential customers," said Patama.

The global e-sports audience is expected to reach 532 million this year, up 8.7 per cent from 2021.

She also advised entrepreneurs to build a growth mindset across their organisation, create investment roadmaps, define their metaverse strategy and establish new ecosystem partnerships in order to benefit from the metaverse era.