Region’s 1st Volvo Studio taps accelerator on Thailand’s EV market

According to Chris Wailes, managing director of Volvo Car (Thailand), the Kingdom’s automotive industry is on the upswing thanks to exponential growth of the electric vehicle (EV) market. He promises bold plans for the country over the next few years, with all marketing efforts focusing solely on Volvo EVs and plug-in hybrids.

He said the company intends to release a new EV model every year for the next four years.

In his opinion, EV production and delivery for Thailand will suffer no direct impact from the Russia-Ukraine conflict either this year or next. However, some issues with shipping remain, which the company is closely monitoring.

To support its aggressive marketing, Volvo has opened Volvo Studio Bangkok, Southeast Asia's first “brand experience centre”, where customers can learn about the iconic Swedish vehicles. The location also serves as a showcase for Volvo's new technology, such as batteries and integrated software that works with Google Maps.

Wailes said the centre is not a showroom for selling cars but a space to explore Volvo vehicles and technology. The 226-square-metre Volvo Studio Bangkok is located on the third floor of Iconsiam on the Bangkok riverside.