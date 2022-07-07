Wed, July 13, 2022

business

Bitkub Chain announces KUB coin to be internationally listed on Poloniex exchange as blockchain international expansion

Bangkok, July 7, 2022 - Bitkub Blockchain Technology (Bitkub Chain Total Solution provider) announces that KUB Coin will be listed on Poloniex exchange.

KUB Coin will be internationally listed and start trading on July 13, 2022 on Poloniex exchange. Founded in 2014, Poloniex exchange is a global cryptocurrency exchange ranked 16th compared to global exchange worldwide, which has 100 types of cryptocurrency for users to trade. (This information was updated by Coinmarketcap on July 7, 2022).

“KUB Coin is the native coin on Bitkub Chain, which has the Gas Fee transaction payment as the main utility. By listing on Poloniex exchange, this is the another step of international expansion which conforms to our vision; we would like to democratize opportunities for everyone to have real ownership of the digital assets. In addition, this will also emphasize that Bitkub Chain will be ready to expand the ecosystem worldwide soon,” said Mr. Passakorn Pannok, CEO of Bitkub Blockchain Technology.

At present, KUB Coin is currently listed on 5 cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitkub Exchange, CoinEx, Gate.io, MEXC and Poloniex.

You can find more information about KUB Coin on Bitkub Chain white paper v2.2 at www.bitkubchain.com/docs/EN_Bitkub_Chain_WhitePaper_V2.2.pdf

