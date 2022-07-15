Krungsri’s fintech arm pumps THB3bn into Thai, foreign start-ups

Krungsri Finnovate will invest the money via its new “Finnoverse” private equity fund, which will focus on blockchain and decentralised technology start-ups.

Sam Tanskul, managing director of Krungsri Finnovate, said the new fund’s launch was driven by the belief that banks and banking services are changing fast.

Blockchain is at the core of the trend for digital banking and assets, as the new technology that underlies secure online transactions.

Both blockchain and digital assets are fast becoming a part of people's everyday life, Sam said.