Canon merges Thai plants to strengthen digital-printing base

Canon is moving ahead with a major restructuring of its manufacturing operations in Thailand, merging its Prachin Buri and Ayutthaya plants into a single company as it prepares for stronger competition in the digital-printing market.
Canon Prachinburi (Thailand) Co Ltd and Canon Hi-Tech (Thailand) Co Ltd have agreed to combine their businesses to strengthen management efficiency, reduce duplication and raise the production capability of Canon’s Thai manufacturing base.
The merger is scheduled to be completed by September 2026, with operations under the single-company structure to begin on October 1.
The move marks another important step in Canon’s wider restructuring of its business and production network in Thailand. It follows the earlier consolidation of production lines from Canon’s Nakhon Ratchasima factory back to the main plant in Ayutthaya, and the subsequent end of production at the Korat site.
Canon Prachinburi (Thailand), established in 2012, is located in Prachin Buri province and produces photocopiers and related equipment.
Canon Hi-Tech (Thailand), established in 1990 in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province, produces inkjet printers, paper-handling equipment for photocopiers and commercial printers.
Canon said the merger is designed to make operations more agile, streamline management and strengthen Thailand’s production capacity in line with the increasingly competitive direction of the digital-printing business.
The company stressed that the merger would not affect employees’ work. All staff will continue to be employed, and there will be no change to the types of products currently made by the two companies.
The restructuring supports Canon’s long-term growth strategy for its digital-printing business, which includes expanding product lines for inkjet printers and large-format printers, as well as increasing its market share in multifunction printers with added-value features such as cloud services.
Canon continues to regard Thailand as one of its key long-term production bases, particularly for printers, photocopiers and equipment supporting commercial printing.
The company said the merger would be an important step in strengthening business stability and growth, built on long experience in management and production, while allowing it to continue delivering products and value to customers and Thai society.
Before the merger, Canon Hi-Tech had already begun restructuring its production base in Thailand by moving production lines from its Nakhon Ratchasima branch, known as Canon Ratchasima Factory, back to the main Ayutthaya plant.
Canon Hi-Tech previously said the transfer formed part of a strategic restructuring plan aimed at improving operational efficiency, making better use of resources and responding to changes in the market and global manufacturing industry.
The plan began in November 2025 and was expected to be completed by June 2026. The company said it prioritised employee care, offering options for workers who wanted to move to the Ayutthaya factory, as well as support measures for those unable to relocate.
Canon Ratchasima Factory has now officially ceased all production after holding a ceremony to mark the shipment of its final product on June 12.
The closure ended more than 10 years of operations at one of Canon’s key production bases in Nakhon Ratchasima. The Korat plant was Canon Hi-Tech’s second factory in Thailand and served as a production base for exports to global markets, particularly inkjet printers, printers and paper-handling equipment.
The end of production at the Korat factory reflects Canon’s continuing adjustment of its Thai manufacturing base, from consolidating production into Ayutthaya to merging two affiliated companies into one structure.
For Canon, the goal is to improve management efficiency and strengthen the long-term competitiveness of Thailand as a production hub for digital printing.