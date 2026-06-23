Thailand Turns to Green Transition as Energy Insecurity Threatens Growth

SCB EIC chief economist warns that Thailand's deep reliance on imported energy threatens long-term growth — and says the green transition is the structural fix the country can no longer delay.

Thailand must accelerate its shift away from fossil fuels or risk falling permanently behind its regional peers, the chief economist of SCB Economic Intelligence Centre (EIC) warned this week, as the kingdom's heavy dependence on imported energy leaves it acutely vulnerable to global volatility.

Speaking at a press conference on Thailand's economic outlook for 2026–2027, Dr Yunyong Thaicharoen said energy security had become one of the defining structural challenges for the country, particularly in the wake of continued instability in the Middle East.

"We are a country that imports energy worth nearly 10% of GDP, which is very high," Dr Yunyong said. "If we can succeed in reducing our reliance on imported fossil fuels, that is the KPI."

A Fragile Economy Exposed

Thailand's outsized energy import bill makes it unusually sensitive to swings in global oil prices. With energy expenditure equivalent to roughly a tenth of the country's entire economic output, any sustained rise in commodity prices ripples rapidly through domestic costs, squeezing both households and businesses.

To reduce that vulnerability, Dr Yunyong said nations — including Thailand — were increasingly seeking to diversify their energy sources and import origins, reducing over-reliance on any single region or supplier.

The green transition, he argued, offers not merely an environmental benefit but a long-term economic safeguard. Reducing the country's dependence on fossil fuels would directly address one of its most persistent structural weaknesses.

