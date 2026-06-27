D-Value makes land & condominium valuation certificates free online

Thailand’s Treasury Department has introduced D-Value, a new digital service designed to make official property valuation documents easier, faster and cheaper to obtain.
The service, officially known as the online system for requesting certified copies of property appraisal accounts, is part of the Finance Ministry’s push to reduce paperwork and cut the need for in-person visits to government offices.
For people who need official land or condominium valuation documents for financial transactions, loan applications or submissions to state agencies and related organisations, D-Value offers a more convenient alternative to the traditional process.
Built around the concept of being “convenient, fast and free”, the service allows users to request documents through a website or mobile application 24 hours a day, without visiting a provincial Treasury office.
D-Value is an extension of the Treasury Department’s property valuation information system. It allows users to request a certified copy of a property appraisal account online, covering both land plots and condominium units.
The document is issued as an electronic document, or e-document, and carries a valid electronic signature from an authorised official. This means it can be used as official evidence and submitted for transactions with participating financial institutions.
At present, the document can be used with partner banks including Government Housing Bank, the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, and Krungthai Bank.
Official property appraisal values are an important reference for many everyday transactions, from land sales and ownership transfers to asset valuation, loan applications and dealings with government agencies or financial institutions.
By moving the certification process online, D-Value reduces travel time, lowers costs for the public and makes government appraisal information more accessible.
It is particularly useful for people who need supporting documents for land or condominium-related transactions but want to avoid the time and inconvenience of visiting an office.
The system also includes a satellite-map search function to make property searches easier. Users can search for a land plot by typing in a place name, road name or nearby landmark, meaning they do not need to know the title deed number from the start.
D-Value is open to the general public and is not limited only to property owners.
However, users must verify their identity through a government application before accessing the document request process. This requirement is intended to strengthen security and protect personal data.
Identity verification can be completed through ThaiD or Paotang before users proceed with the request.
The service can be accessed through two main channels: the Treasury Department’s property valuation website and the TRD Property Valuation application, which is available on both iOS and Android.
For anyone who needs official appraisal documents for land or condominium units, D-Value offers a faster public-service option: available every day, 24 hours a day, free of charge and able to deliver the document within minutes.