D-Value makes land & condominium valuation certificates free online

Why the service matters

Official property appraisal values are an important reference for many everyday transactions, from land sales and ownership transfers to asset valuation, loan applications and dealings with government agencies or financial institutions.

By moving the certification process online, D-Value reduces travel time, lowers costs for the public and makes government appraisal information more accessible.

It is particularly useful for people who need supporting documents for land or condominium-related transactions but want to avoid the time and inconvenience of visiting an office.

Key features of D-Value

The first major feature is cost. Users can request certified copies of property appraisal accounts free of charge, with no service fee. The second is speed. Once a request is submitted through the system, the certified e-document is processed and sent to the applicant’s email in about 10 minutes. The third is usability. Because the document is electronically certified and signed by an official, it can be used immediately as supporting evidence for eligible transactions.

The system also includes a satellite-map search function to make property searches easier. Users can search for a land plot by typing in a place name, road name or nearby landmark, meaning they do not need to know the title deed number from the start.

Who can use the service?

D-Value is open to the general public and is not limited only to property owners.

However, users must verify their identity through a government application before accessing the document request process. This requirement is intended to strengthen security and protect personal data.

Identity verification can be completed through ThaiD or Paotang before users proceed with the request.

How to use D-Value in four steps

The first step is to log in to the D-Value system and verify your identity through ThaiD or Paotang.

The second step is to search for the property. For land, users can select a location on the satellite map or enter details such as the title deed number, Nor Sor 3 Kor number or other relevant information. For condominium units, users can search by entering the condominium building name.

The third step is to review the property details and enter the email address where the document should be sent.

The final step is to receive the certified electronic copy of the property appraisal account by email. The system is expected to send the file within about 10 minutes.

How to access D-Value

The service can be accessed through two main channels: the Treasury Department’s property valuation website and the TRD Property Valuation application, which is available on both iOS and Android.

For anyone who needs official appraisal documents for land or condominium units, D-Value offers a faster public-service option: available every day, 24 hours a day, free of charge and able to deliver the document within minutes.

Thansettakij