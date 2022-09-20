Investors must think long term to beat inflation effects, says stocks guru

"If the Fed can tackle inflation effectively and people can get back to work, the situation may improve," Duitz said.

He added that global stocks usually bounced back eventually from unprecedented shocks like the Covid-19 crisis, which has triggered supply disruption and inflation.

He noted that many companies are still able to pay dividends despite the pandemic and rising prices. He also expects dividends to grow by an average of 7 per cent this year and 5 per cent next year.