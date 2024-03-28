EXIM Thailand enters MOU with UKEF to boost Thailand-UK trade and investment

In 2023, Thailand exported goods worth US$4.073 billion to the UK, while importing goods valued at US$2.667 billion from the UK. Thailand's major exports to the UK include vehicles and parts, processed chicken, jewellery and ornaments, air conditioning machines, and rubber products. Thailand's imports from the UK comprise machinery and parts, electronic circuits, and beverages.

Moreover, the UK serves as a significant investment destination for Thailand across various sectors such as the food industry, agro-processing, energy, petrochemicals, and retail. UK investors are also actively engaged in Thailand's energy, retail, financial services, aviation, automotive and components sectors.