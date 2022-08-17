Fri, August 26, 2022

business

Bitkub Ventures invests in KillSwitch yield farming platform to strengthen Bitkub Chain’s ecosystem

Bangkok, August 16, 2022 -- Bitkub Ventures, a Bitkub Capital Group Holdings associated company, invested in KillSwitch, a yield farming platform with a goal to strengthen Bitkub Chain’s ecosystem.

KillSwitch is a cross-chain yield aggregator DeFi platform aims to improve security and convenience for all yield farmers. They have unique features like ‘Auto-Compound’, ‘Mixture’, and their most recent addition, ‘Take Profit/Stop Loss’, which guarantee that users are free to ‘Unstake’, remove liquidity position from their funds, or sell their high-risk assets in an easy and secure manner.

This collaboration will bring new DeFi related applications onto Bitkub Chain with the help of the KillSwitch team. In order to get the best outcomes for the strategic partnerships, both parties agree to support one another with marketing initiatives. This partnership will bring the KillSwitch team, one of the blockchain industry's most promising teams, into building on Bitkub Chain.

Bitkub Ventures invests in KillSwitch yield farming platform to strengthen Bitkub Chain’s ecosystem

“The decision to invest in the KillSwitch project is because it is a yield aggregator platform that can make it easier for people to use DeFi with KillSwitch's various functions. It is also one of the few developed by a talented Thai team and experts in the industry like Khun Chanon's team. The platform built and targeted at a global scale and is also the only platform with stop loss feature in the world. Bitkub Ventures believes that this investment will create synergy for the Bitkub Chain,'' said Ms. Naowarat Thammasuaydee, CEO of Bitkub Ventures.

“We have one common idea, that although KillSwitch is almost 100% Defi, I see that if we don't have a use case in the real world sector, it won't be sustainable. We have the same strategic approach and mission. I believe that this joint investment will allow Bitkub Chain and Rei Chain to grow to the next level. I want these two chains to be viewed as sister chains that can act as a bridge between the two chains,” said Mr. Chanon Yaklai, CEO of KillSwitch.

Bitkub Ventures invests in KillSwitch yield farming platform to strengthen Bitkub Chain’s ecosystem

“This cooperation will strengthen Bitkub Chain’s ecosystem and I believe that KillSwitch will provide a lot of conveniences and improve the security to all yield farmers on Bitkub Chain,” said Mr. Passakorn Pannok, CEO of Bitkub Blockchain Technology.

 

Follow for more news and updates of Bitkub Group
Facebook Bitkub Capital Group Holding: https://www.facebook.com/bitkubgroup/
Facebook Bitkub Chain: https://www.facebook.com/bitkubchainofficial

And KillSwitch
Website: https://www.killswitch.finance/ 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KillSwitch_Defi
Medium: https://killswitch-official.medium.com/

#BitkubVentures #BitkubChain #Blockchain #KillSwitch #CrossChain #SmartContract #DeFi
 

Thai jobless rate in Q2 lowest since Covid-19 outbreak: NESDC

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Ajinomoto welcomes young Thais to create a “Healthy Delicious Menu”, aiming to promote “Eat Well, Live Well” society through easy and fun nutrition comprehension

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Thai exports up 4.3% in July but govt warns of downturn in 2nd half

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Thammasat University Hospital opens the only one-stop-service joint replacement center in Southeast Asia

Published : Aug 26, 2022

dtac's Mission Zero Targets No Severe Incidents for Tower Climbers

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Published : August 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thai jobless rate in Q2 lowest since Covid-19 outbreak: NESDC

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Chadchart orders crackdown after casino found near Bangkok City Hall

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Manchester United's new signing Casemiro 'incredibly happy' and 'raring to go'

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Ajinomoto welcomes young Thais to create a “Healthy Delicious Menu”, aiming to promote “Eat Well, Live Well” society through easy and fun nutrition comprehension

Published : Aug 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.