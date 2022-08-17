Bitkub Ventures invests in KillSwitch yield farming platform to strengthen Bitkub Chain’s ecosystem

“The decision to invest in the KillSwitch project is because it is a yield aggregator platform that can make it easier for people to use DeFi with KillSwitch's various functions. It is also one of the few developed by a talented Thai team and experts in the industry like Khun Chanon's team. The platform built and targeted at a global scale and is also the only platform with stop loss feature in the world. Bitkub Ventures believes that this investment will create synergy for the Bitkub Chain,'' said Ms. Naowarat Thammasuaydee, CEO of Bitkub Ventures.

“We have one common idea, that although KillSwitch is almost 100% Defi, I see that if we don't have a use case in the real world sector, it won't be sustainable. We have the same strategic approach and mission. I believe that this joint investment will allow Bitkub Chain and Rei Chain to grow to the next level. I want these two chains to be viewed as sister chains that can act as a bridge between the two chains,” said Mr. Chanon Yaklai, CEO of KillSwitch.

“This cooperation will strengthen Bitkub Chain’s ecosystem and I believe that KillSwitch will provide a lot of conveniences and improve the security to all yield farmers on Bitkub Chain,” said Mr. Passakorn Pannok, CEO of Bitkub Blockchain Technology.