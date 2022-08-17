Bitkub Ventures invests in KillSwitch yield farming platform to strengthen Bitkub Chain’s ecosystem

KillSwitch is a cross-chain yield aggregator DeFi platform aims to improve security and convenience for all yield farmers. They have unique features like ‘Auto-Compound’, ‘Mixture’, and their most recent addition, ‘Take Profit/Stop Loss’, which guarantee that users are free to ‘Unstake’, remove liquidity position from their funds, or sell their high-risk assets in an easy and secure manner.
This collaboration will bring new DeFi related applications onto Bitkub Chain with the help of the KillSwitch team. In order to get the best outcomes for the strategic partnerships, both parties agree to support one another with marketing initiatives. This partnership will bring the KillSwitch team, one of the blockchain industry's most promising teams, into building on Bitkub Chain.
“The decision to invest in the KillSwitch project is because it is a yield aggregator platform that can make it easier for people to use DeFi with KillSwitch's various functions. It is also one of the few developed by a talented Thai team and experts in the industry like Khun Chanon's team. The platform built and targeted at a global scale and is also the only platform with stop loss feature in the world. Bitkub Ventures believes that this investment will create synergy for the Bitkub Chain,'' said Ms. Naowarat Thammasuaydee, CEO of Bitkub Ventures.
“We have one common idea, that although KillSwitch is almost 100% Defi, I see that if we don't have a use case in the real world sector, it won't be sustainable. We have the same strategic approach and mission. I believe that this joint investment will allow Bitkub Chain and Rei Chain to grow to the next level. I want these two chains to be viewed as sister chains that can act as a bridge between the two chains,” said Mr. Chanon Yaklai, CEO of KillSwitch.
“This cooperation will strengthen Bitkub Chain’s ecosystem and I believe that KillSwitch will provide a lot of conveniences and improve the security to all yield farmers on Bitkub Chain,” said Mr. Passakorn Pannok, CEO of Bitkub Blockchain Technology.
Published : Aug 26, 2022
