JKN gets Miss Universe brand ready for listing on NYSE in 2025
After acquiring Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) in October, Thailand's JKN Global Group Plc (JKN) is now getting ready to have it listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) by 2025.
MUO has the potential to grow, JKN’s chief executive Jakkaphong “Anne” Jakrajutatip said recently after meeting with business leaders in the retail, hospitality and tourism sectors to build potential alliances and partnerships.
She said the beauty pageant business, especially the Miss Universe brand, has the potential to generate stable revenue, especially in the health and beauty market.
Plus, she said, with 70 years in the beauty pageantry business under its belt, MUO is a well-established global brand. This, she said, gives it a significant advantage in getting listed on the NYSE by 2025, under its new company JKN-Metaverse.
After acquiring MUO on October 25 for 800 million baht, JKN believes the brand will generate growth of at least 40% and prove to be an engine in its drive to become a big player in the global content commerce industry.
To make the Miss Universe brand synonymous with Thailand, Jakkaphong met Yuthasak Supasorn, the governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and Culture Minister Ittiphol Kunplome.
Her proposal was to hold a Miss Universe pageant in Thailand, which has already hosted the pageant three times, in 1992, 2005 and 2018.
The 2022 Miss Universe will be crowned in New Orleans, United States.
“It will be good to host the Miss Universe pageant under the ‘Amazing Thailand’ and ‘Amazing New Chapters’ tourism promotional concepts. This will offer travellers a valuable but different experience,” Yuthasak said.
Separately, as part of its plan to have MUO listed in NYSE, JKN has announced the following streams of income for the brand:
• Franchise fee: Revenue from the country hosting the Miss Universe pageant
• Hosting fee: Revenue from granting the right to host the Miss Universe pageant
• Production fee: Revenue earned from the production of the pageant every year
• Sponsorship fee: Revenue from sponsoring the pageant
• Merchandise and licence fees: Revenue from merchandise and licence of products and services under the Miss Universe brand
• Broadcast fee: Revenue from TV stations across the world broadcasting the contest
• Miss Universe programme and format fee: Revenue from operating shows, such as “Road to the Universe”
• Talent management fee: Revenue from Miss Universe winner's management
• Ticket sales: Revenue from the sale of contest tickets across all platforms.
Related stories:
- Analyst sees long-term risk for Thai firm after purchase of Miss Universe Organisation
- JKN Global Media (JKN) announces its strategy to be the number one content and commerce company, aiming to generate THB5 billion revenue within three years
- Riding on its success, JKN Global Media sets itself ambitious growth targets