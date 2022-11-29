JKN gets Miss Universe brand ready for listing on NYSE in 2025

She said the beauty pageant business, especially the Miss Universe brand, has the potential to generate stable revenue, especially in the health and beauty market.

Plus, she said, with 70 years in the beauty pageantry business under its belt, MUO is a well-established global brand. This, she said, gives it a significant advantage in getting listed on the NYSE by 2025, under its new company JKN-Metaverse.

After acquiring MUO on October 25 for 800 million baht, JKN believes the brand will generate growth of at least 40% and prove to be an engine in its drive to become a big player in the global content commerce industry.

To make the Miss Universe brand synonymous with Thailand, Jakkaphong met Yuthasak Supasorn, the governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and Culture Minister Ittiphol Kunplome.

Her proposal was to hold a Miss Universe pageant in Thailand, which has already hosted the pageant three times, in 1992, 2005 and 2018.

The 2022 Miss Universe will be crowned in New Orleans, United States.

“It will be good to host the Miss Universe pageant under the ‘Amazing Thailand’ and ‘Amazing New Chapters’ tourism promotional concepts. This will offer travellers a valuable but different experience,” Yuthasak said.