“We developed this unique approach based on our experience, which we have also communicated to farmers. This defines our ‘flavour’,” he said.

“With factories licensed by the Thai Food and Drug Administration, every chocolate that is produced undergoes stringent inspection. The equipment we use was imported from Italy, and we have always placed a premium on the quality of our products and the safety of our customers.”

Kanvela has won many accolades globally including the Rising Star Award from the Academy of Chocolate, as well as two bronze medals at the 2020 International Chocolate Awards and two silvers and two bronzes at the 2021 contest.

The Chiang Mai-based company has expanded its reach by opening several outlets in the North and is also featured in the Thai Airways menu for First Class and Business Class passengers flying to Europe, Australia, South Korea and Japan.

