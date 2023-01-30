PPT’s life-science arm Innobic reaches profitability, targets THB7bn revenue this year

Innobic’s profit last year was driven by the sales performance of Lotus Pharmaceutical Ltd, in which it holds a 37% stake worth 6 billion baht, said Innobic chairman Buranin Rattanasombat.

“In 2022, Lotus Pharmaceutical reported 15 billion baht in sales and nearly 2 billion baht profit, which contributed to the positive turnover of Innobic,” said Buranin, who also serves as PTT’s senior executive vice president for innovation and new ventures.

Innobic paid 16.46 billion baht in May last year to acquire Alvogen Emerging Markets Holdings Ltd (AEMH), a major shareholder of Lotus Pharmaceutical Ltd and the sole owner of Adalvo Ltd. As a result, Innobic also has a 60% stake in Adalvo, a leader in patent trading industries.

Innobic has raised its revenue target 15% to 7 billion baht this year, Buranin said.

Sales of Innobic products are expected to generate 480 million baht while the rest is projected from Lotus Pharmaceutical sales.

The company will invest 1.3 billion baht in the first quarter to build a factory producing active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for anti-cancer drugs for the Government Pharmaceutical Organization.

The factory will be located in either the Eastern Economic Corridor or nearby province such as Bangkok or Ayutthaya. It should be ready to manufacture API by 2027, Buranin said.