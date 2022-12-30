NRF adjusting business, and changing strategy to support future growth

NRF was one of the first manufacturers to receive a certification for food manufacturing quality from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and has also passed many quality inspections from regulators such as IFS Food, GMP and the FDA. Moreover, NRF distributes products to more than 30 countries around the world, such as the United States of America and many European countries.

In 2017, Mr. Dan Pathomvanich acquired the Company, and set a policy to make the Company become a leading manufacturer of future foods and investor in food innovations to create a sustainable food ecosystem. This October is the two-year anniversary of NRF being a public company and the company has adjusted its business strategy to 3 main businesses that all fall under the purpose of making food that regenerates the planet.



Business Group 1: Specialty foods; This business group emphasizes diverse product offerings. The Company offers food products under NRF’s brand that have unique flavors that are according to the consumer’s taste for traditional flavors such as those under the Por Kwan brand and for modern flavors and packaging, such as those under the brands Thai Delight and Sabzu with quality raw materials and production processes that meet international standard. Botany Petcare will focus on plant-based pet food products and market its product under its own brand and become an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for exports to countries in ASEAN and beyond. Botany Petcare started production in August 2022 following production standards from the Department of Livestock Development.