Trade agreements that address global warming vital for Thai exports

The Commerce Ministry recently held a meeting to assess the situation and develop a plan to boost exports in the second half of 2023 in collaboration with the private sector.

The meeting came up with a summary plan for seven regions and a total of 350 activities, which are expected to generate more than US$550 million, or approximately 19.4 billion baht, in export revenue.

The Ministry will lead efforts to open new markets, maintain existing markets, and revive old markets by accelerating the formation of trade representative groups to expand market potential, promoting cross-border e-commerce, facilitating both offline and online business negotiations, and boosting exports of BCG (Bio-Circular-Green Economy) and innovative products.

Other strategies include promoting high-value service businesses, especially digital content, HORECA (Hotels Restaurants & Catering), “Thai Select” restaurants, and penetrating secondary city markets, particularly in Asean, the US and Europe.