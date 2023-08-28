PM holds talks with AOT, airline association on increasing flights, lowering airfares

They will also discuss the challenges in accommodating tourists during the upcoming high-season period.

AOT Plc had previously presented a plan on resolving airport congestion, while major airlines are requesting tax reduction on aviation fuel.

Efforts are expected to be made to prepare the private sector for the tourism high season in the fourth quarter, beginning with the Chinese National Day in early October. Airlines are also being told to gear up to be ready and ensure both stability and safety.

AOT chief executive officer Kirati Kitmanawat mentioned that Srettha had noted problems concerning insufficient flights and high airfares. The PM has called a meeting with AOT and airline executives through the Thai Airline Association to address these issues.

AOT has been told by Srettha to expedite management measures to alleviate congestion at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports. The issue of high air ticket fares is expected to be resolved by November to accommodate tourists during the high season. AOT will also present plans to the PM addressing congestion at airports.

The capacity of the passenger terminal at Phuket Airport would be expanded from the current 12 million people per year to 20 million people per year, with a budget of 10 billion baht, expected to be completed by 2025. During the redevelopment of Phuket Airport, a study will be conducted to build a new airport in Phang Nga province, capable of accommodating 20 million passengers, with an estimated investment of 80 billion baht to help relieve the load on Phuket Airport.

The major Thai airlines represented by the Thai Airline Association will focus their discussions on important policies related to strengthening and enhancing the airline industry.