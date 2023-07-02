AOT investing billions in its six airports to prepare for surge in passengers

The expansions will be funded by revenue, which rose dramatically in the first six months of this fiscal year to 2.2 billion baht.

AOT forecasts passenger volume for the full fiscal year (ending in September) to reach its target of 95 million, after passenger volume reached 66 million in the first eight months of the fiscal year, Kirati said.

AOT expects passengers to rebound to pre-pandemic levels during its next fiscal year and its target is 95 million passengers.

Passenger volume at the six airports it manages totalled 66.38 million from October 1, 2022 to end-May 2023 – a 170.4% rise over the same period in the previous fiscal year, Kirati said.

The number comprises 34.31 million international passengers, an increase of 635.7%, and 32.06 million domestic passengers, an increase of 61.3%.

There were a total of 422,900 flights, an increase of 79%, comprising 202,700 international flights, an increase of 175.2%, and 220,300 domestic flights, an increase of 35.4%.

The six airports AOT operates had an average of 300,000 passengers per day, recovering to 76.5% of their pre-pandemic level.

AOT forecasts its six airports will handle 200 million passengers as early as 2027, and it is investing to meet this expected rise in demand, Kirati said.

It is opening a new satellite passenger terminal at Suvarnabhumi International Airport that will add 216,000 square meters of space and 28 gates. The new terminal will accommodate an additional 15 million passengers per year, increasing Suvarnabhumi’s capacity to 60 million passengers per year, Kirati said.