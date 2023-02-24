AOT’s earnings jump as Thailand’s skies get busy with flights
Thailand’s economy appears to be rebounding to pre-pandemic levels thanks to the return of both domestic and international flights, as well as tourists.
The first two months of this year have seen 150,378 flights, up 105.04% compared to the same period last year, the Airports of Thailand (AOT) said.
Of these flights, 66,829 were international and 83,549 domestic.
Thailand has also seen 23.01 million passengers overall this year, marking an increase of 232.93% compared to the same period last year.
With this surge in flights and passengers, AOT said its net profit for this period stands at 342.77 million baht, compared to net losses of 4.27 billion baht in the first quarter of last year.
AOT’s revenue from both aviation and non-aviation businesses came in at 6.50 billion baht, or 279.15% more compared to the same period last year.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha responded to AOT’s announcement of profits by thanking all tourism-related organisations, agencies and businesses for their role in boosting the economy.
He added that he believes this bright trend will help Thailand rebound to pre-pandemic levels very soon.