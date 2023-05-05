Pool-villa condos along Pattaya beach attract Russian and Chinese buyers

Habitat is expecting the price of their condominiums that are 2-3 years old to increase to 250,000-300,000 baht per square metre from the current 200,000 baht per square metre. They are now offering "Holiday Homes and Lifestyle" investments" to attract potential buyers.

Chanin Vanijwongse, the CEO of Habitat Group Co Ltd, said the tourism market in Thailand has been booming since the beginning of the year. The number of foreign tourists is expected to reach 22.7 million this year and 35.3 million next year, with the main target destinations being Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya.

Habitat Group, which is one of the leading premium property-for-investment developers in Thailand, is focusing on the upper-midscale and luxury residential market sectors, identifying clear market niches to create and deliver unique projects.

As a popular tourist destination, property prices in Pattaya still have room for growth, leading to continuous demand for residential properties from both local and foreign buyers, especially Russians and Chinese, Chanin said. Foreign buyers account for 45% of the real estate market in Pattaya, with locals accounting for 55%.

The Highland Park pool villa project is one of the "Holiday Homes and Lifestyle" investments currently being offered by Habitat Group, with the first phase of 20 units sold out earlier this year and the second phase of 20 units currently on sale, starting at 9.9 million to 20 million baht.