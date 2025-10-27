September exports grow 19%, highest in 42 months

Thailand exported goods worth US$30.97 billion in September, marking a 19% year-on-year increase — the highest growth in the past 42 months, the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) announced on Monday.
TPSO director-general Nantapong Chiralerspong told a press conference that September’s export growth was the strongest since April 2022.
He added that when excluding oil, gold, and armament exports, September’s export value still rose by 15.7%.
During the same month, Thailand imported goods worth US$29.695 billion, up 17.2% year on year, resulting in a trade surplus of US$1.275 billion.
In the first nine months of this year, the country’s exports totalled US$254.146 billion, an increase of 13.9% compared with the same period last year. Imports during the same period were valued at US$254.575 billion, up 11.9%, leading to a trade deficit of US$429.3 million, Nantapong said.
He noted that the TPSO expects export growth to continue in the remaining months of the year, although at a slower pace.
Nantapong said growth in digital technology and global demand for processed agricultural products and food would continue to drive Thailand’s export expansion.
The TPSO projects export growth for 2025 at between 9.4% and 10.4%.