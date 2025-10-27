September exports grow 19%, highest in 42 months

Thailand exported goods worth US$30.97 billion in September, marking a 19% year-on-year increase — the highest growth in the past 42 months, the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) announced on Monday.

TPSO director-general Nantapong Chiralerspong told a press conference that September’s export growth was the strongest since April 2022.

He added that when excluding oil, gold, and armament exports, September’s export value still rose by 15.7%.

During the same month, Thailand imported goods worth US$29.695 billion, up 17.2% year on year, resulting in a trade surplus of US$1.275 billion.