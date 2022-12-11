Reviews, podcasts, virtual reality among 2023 content marketing trends

The seven trends in content marketing for 2023 are:

• Consumers’ experience: Reviews, testimonials and social-media messages influence consumers more than brands

• Streamed, live and recorded content: Anything that allows consumers to participate directly will continue trending for a long while

• Micro-influencers: Social media users with a small following will be able to engage with consumers more than influencers who have a lot of followers

• Virtual reality: This will play a key role in brand promotion as it will help improve consumers’ decision on purchasing products and services