Reviews, podcasts, virtual reality among 2023 content marketing trends
The Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) has identified seven content marketing trends for next year, which may not just win customers’ hearts, but also improve business potential and opportunities.
“Business operators can become social-media celebrities every day,” TPSO said on Sunday.
The seven trends in content marketing for 2023 are:
• Consumers’ experience: Reviews, testimonials and social-media messages influence consumers more than brands
• Streamed, live and recorded content: Anything that allows consumers to participate directly will continue trending for a long while
• Micro-influencers: Social media users with a small following will be able to engage with consumers more than influencers who have a lot of followers
• Virtual reality: This will play a key role in brand promotion as it will help improve consumers’ decision on purchasing products and services
• Podcasts: This will keep trending next year as it can engage with a large audience. This trend is also being promoted by Spotify and YouTube
• Shoppable posts: This feature introduced by Instagram and Snapchat to engage consumers via social-media messages will become a trend next year as brands seek ways to boost sales and engage with a larger audience
• Interactive content: An effective way to engage customers as it can cover questionnaires, surveys and games. Most marketers say their interactive content helped keep their brand different.
