Thailand private sector seeks more access to India’s growing economy

Trade value with India in 2023 was valued at 555.21 billion baht. Thai exports were worth 348.55 billion baht and imports were valued at 206.66 billion baht, Thai Chamber of Commerce vice chairman Wisit Limluecha said on Friday.

Thailand enjoyed a trade surplus of 141.88 billion baht, an increase of 25.33% year on year, he added.

In the first two months of this year, bilateral trade rose to 90.78 billion baht — 55.62 billion baht from exports and 35.16 billion baht from imports — he said.

“India is the world’s fifth-largest economy with constant GDP expansion [6.84% in 2022 and 6.05% in 2023],” he said. “With a population of over 1.3 billion, India is expected to enjoy 6.81% economic growth this year.”

Wisit pointed out that India has a middle class numbering around 350 million people aged 20-49 years, who possess high purchasing power for Thai products that are already popular there.

He added that several Thai companies had already invested or opened their branches/facilities in India, including Charoen Pokphand Foods, Thai Union Group, SCG Trading, and Thai Summit Autoparts Industry Co.