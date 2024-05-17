2 cops dead after Johor station attack; Jemaah Islamiyah suspect shot

A man on a motorbike then turned up and went to the back of the police station.

A policeman, who checked on him, was slashed in the neck.

Razarudin said: “The suspect then took the victim’s gun. At the same time, another two mobile patrol vehicle policemen, who had just finished their patrol, returned to the police station.

“One of our men was shot in his cheek and the bullet went through his head, while another was shot in the shoulder and waist.”

Police investigations revealed that the suspect, who has no criminal record, made preparations to confront the police – based on items found in his bag, which he used as a shield. There were zinc sheets and paper inside.

“Investigations at the suspect’s house also found texts pasted on the walls,” Razarudin said, adding that his family members are aged between 19 and 62.

He said the two students – who suspiciously turned up in the wee hours to report a case that happened two years ago – were also arrested.

Razarudin said the attacker’s likely motive was to steal weapons from the police station for an unknown agenda.

The police are also checking if the suspect was of unsound mind.

The two policemen killed in the attack – Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 21, and Constable Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 22 – had served with the force for less than two years.

The injured policeman is in stable condition, Mr Razarudin said.

Speaking to reporters at his home, Muhammad Syafiq’s father said the late constable had always wanted to be a policeman.

“He quit his studies in forensics at a college just to join the police force and serve the country,” the 65-year-old army pensioner said.