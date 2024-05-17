2 cops dead after Johor station attack; Jemaah Islamiyah suspect shot

Johor police chief M. Kumar said the suspect, who has not been identified, was shot dead at the scene.
Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said seven people, including five members of the suspect’s family, were arrested.
“I have instructed our Special Branch to arrest all JI members in Johor to be investigated,” he said, noting that there were about 20 identified members in Johor.
JI seeks to establish an Islamic caliphate in Southeast Asia.
Razarudin said the incident began when two students, a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, came to the Ulu Tiram Police Station at 2.30 am on May 17.
“The duo came to seek advice from the police regarding a sexual assault case that happened two years ago,” he told local media.
A man on a motorbike then turned up and went to the back of the police station.
A policeman, who checked on him, was slashed in the neck.
Razarudin said: “The suspect then took the victim’s gun. At the same time, another two mobile patrol vehicle policemen, who had just finished their patrol, returned to the police station.
“One of our men was shot in his cheek and the bullet went through his head, while another was shot in the shoulder and waist.”
Police investigations revealed that the suspect, who has no criminal record, made preparations to confront the police – based on items found in his bag, which he used as a shield. There were zinc sheets and paper inside.
“Investigations at the suspect’s house also found texts pasted on the walls,” Razarudin said, adding that his family members are aged between 19 and 62.
He said the two students – who suspiciously turned up in the wee hours to report a case that happened two years ago – were also arrested.
Razarudin said the attacker’s likely motive was to steal weapons from the police station for an unknown agenda.
The police are also checking if the suspect was of unsound mind.
The two policemen killed in the attack – Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 21, and Constable Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 22 – had served with the force for less than two years.
The injured policeman is in stable condition, Mr Razarudin said.
Speaking to reporters at his home, Muhammad Syafiq’s father said the late constable had always wanted to be a policeman.
“He quit his studies in forensics at a college just to join the police force and serve the country,” the 65-year-old army pensioner said.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said firm action will be taken by the police against anyone creating violence in the country, Bernama news agency reported.
“We do not compromise on matters of peace... Strong measures will be taken to stop this violence,” he said.
Razarudin said the police will heighten security measures at police stations and places with high-profile individuals, including the Johor palace.
JI is accused of orchestrating some of the deadliest militant attacks in Indonesia, including the 2002 bombings of Bali nightclubs that killed more than 200 people.
Some JI senior leaders have been known to use Malaysia as an operational base.
Muslim-majority Malaysia has detained hundreds of people for suspected militant activities since a 2016 attack in Kuala Lumpur was linked to ISIS. Arrests have largely abated in recent years following a regional crackdown.
The Star
Asia News Network